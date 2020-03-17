Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ 2020 presidential campaign is touting its digital rallies and town halls, saying the democratic socialist has reached more than five million viewers in three days.

The spread of COVID-19 forced 2020 campaigns to halt large rallies and move online, but Mr. Sanders‘ team says it has amassed unprecedented viewership in just three days ahead of four state primaries.

“Our digital organizing infrastructure is unmatched, and in this moment of fear and uncertainty, we are proud to be able to speak directly to Americans and bring art, music and community into their homes,” said Faiz Shakir, Mr. Sanders‘ 2020 campaign manager.

A recent online chat Mr. Sanders hosted from his home in Burlington, Vermont, where he took questions from voters, has received more than 2.8 million views, according to a press release from his campaign.

The press release also notes a policy-focused online event has more than one million views while a digital rally hosted Monday drew 1.6 million watchers.

Mr. Sanders, once the front-runner in a packed field of 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls, now lags behind former Vice President Joseph R. Biden in delegate count.

Arizona, Florida and Illinois voters are casting primary picks Tuesday. Ohio was set to also head to the polls, but the governor has halted in-person voting due to fears of spreading the novel coronavirus.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.