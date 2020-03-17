Homeland Security’s citizenship agency announced Tuesday it has canceled all in-person business for the rest of March, meaning no more asylum interviews or naturalization ceremonies, blaming the threat from the coronavirus.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it will automatically reschedule some of the appointments.

Emergency requests can still be made, the agency said.

The closure will last at least through April 1, USCIS said.

“To protect our workforce and to help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in our communities, effective immediately, USCIS is suspending all routine face-to-face services with applicants at all of our offices, including all interviews and naturalization ceremonies,” the agency said.

The move comes as agencies across the federal government shut their doors, hoping to limit person-to-person contact and constrain the rapid spread of COVID-19.

Earlier Tuesday the U.N. announced it was suspending refugee flights across the globe, underscoring the worldwide nature of the threat from the virus.

