President Trump clinched the Republican nomination for his reelection bid on Tuesday night when he won Florida’s 122 delegates.

The victory gave the president 1,330 delegates, above the 1,276 needed to win the nomination, his campaign said.

“The Republican Party is more unified and energized than ever before and it’s because of President Trump’s leadership and clear record of accomplishment on behalf of all Americans,” said Brad Parscale, Trump 2020 campaign manager. “As his response to the coronavirus has shown, and as the broad and strong economy demonstrates, the president wakes up every day putting America first in every decision he makes. And voters have responded.”

The president had only token opposition from minor GOP rivals such as former Massachusetts Gov. William Weld, who never came close to threatening Mr. Trump.

He will be formally nominated at the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, in late August.

Mr. Trump has received at least four million votes more than the previous record for total votes cast for an incumbent president in the states that have held GOP primaries so far, besting the record held by former President Bill Clinton in his 1996 re-election campaign, the campaign said.

The president set vote total records in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said nobody motivates the party’s base like Mr. Trump.

“Fueled by both our longtime supporters and the thousands of new voters that continue to join our movement, we are united and enthusiasm is on our side,” she said.

