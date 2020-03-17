Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, on Tuesday reiterated her call for younger people to get the word out and protect people who might be more susceptible to the coronavirus.

“The millennials are incredibly good about getting information out in a clear way, but more importantly, they are incredibly good about understanding how to protect one another, how to protect their parents, and how to protect their grandparents,” Dr. Birx said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“Right now, we need the army of millennials out there doing everything that they can to protect themselves from getting infected, because we know a lot of their cases will be mild or asymptomatic, and making sure that they are [taking] every single precaution to protect their parents and grandparents,” she said.

Health officials have said the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are at particular risk of serious health problems if they test positive for the coronavirus.

There are now more than 4,400 cases of coronavirus in the United States, with more than 80 coronavirus-related deaths.

“Millennials” refers to the generation of Americans born roughly between 1980 and 2000.

