Former California Rep. Duncan Hunter received an 11-month prison sentence with three years of probation on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a corruption charge.

The charge stemmed from misuse of campaign funds for personal enjoyment, including private school tuition for children, trips and shopping sprees for his wife.

Prosecutors had detailed the intentional corruption in an 87-page filing to U.S. District Judge Thomas J. Whelan and had asked for 14 months in prison, according to San Diego’s NBC affiliate.

