Former California Rep. Duncan Hunter received an 11-month prison sentence with three years of probation on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to a corruption charge.

The charge stemmed from misuse of more than $250,000 in campaign funds for personal enjoyment, private school tuition for his children, trips, extramarital affairs, parties, and shopping sprees.

Hunter and his wife, who was managing his campaign, were first investigated in 2017 after ethics complaints were launched against him.

The Republican lawmaker, who had held his seat since 2013, was re-elected in 2018 despite the allegations and largely blamed his support for President Trump as having made him a target for Democrats in his home state.

He also cast blame initially toward his wife, Margaret, saying she was the one in charge of the finances.

They both pleaded guilty last year. Margaret Hunter has not yet been sentenced but is expected to receive her punishment in April.

Prosecutors had detailed the intentional corruption in an 87-page filing to U.S. District Court Judge Thomas J. Whelan and had asked for Hunter to serve 14-months in prison.

“As we now know, Hunter lied to the people about his guilt. Not once, but countless times. In doing so, he conned voters into electing a soon-to-be-convict,” prosecutors argued.

Hunter announced he would plead guilty in December and subsequently resigned from Congress in January.

His seat has remained empty ahead of November’s election.

Hunter’s defense attorneys argued their client served his constituents’ interests, creating jobs and helping veterans. They also noted the former lawmaker was a war veteran, having enlisted after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11th.

His lawyers had pushed for home-confinement rather than jail time.

The two sides sparred in court over comparing Hunter’s case to other illegal campaign fund charges, bolstering arguments both for and against prison time.

Former Illinois Rep. Jesse L. Jackson Jr., received 30 months for misusing about $750,000 in campaign money, while former California Rep. Jay Kim escaped a prison sentence bin 1998 despite using $250,000 illegally.

Hunter is the son of former Rep. Duncan Lee Hunter, who represented California for nearly three decades.

• The Associated Press contributed to this report.

