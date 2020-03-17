BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man faces up to 15 years in prison for fatally punching another man in the face.

Travis Brian Barlow, 37, was found guilty of manslaughter last week in Polk County, the Ledger reported. His sentencing is scheduled for April 30.

Barlow went to the Lakeland home of Adam Frank Hoffman, 38, in June 2018, the sheriff’s office said. Barlow was apparently angry that Hoffman had disrespected Barlow’s girlfriend earlier.

Barlow acknowledged to deputies that he hit Hoffman once, though other witnesses said Barlow hit the other man twice, officials said. The blows triggered a hemorrhage in Hoffman’s brain that led to his death.

Barlow was arrested the next day, deputies said.

