West Virginia confirmed its first case of coronavirus Tuesday, becoming the last state to report the deadly respiratory infection.

Gov. Jim Justice said late Tuesday that the confirmed case is in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, in a region in the vicinity of Washington. He did not say in which county the infection occurred.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar for Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said West Virginia’s low coronavirus tally is most likely a result of a lack of testing for the disease in the state.

“I suspect that the testing has not been wide enough to pick up cases. There is no plausible reason why one state would have no cases when there are contiguous states that do,” Dr. Amesh Adalja said before Mr. Justice’s announcement.

Dr. Adalja noted that areas adjacent to West Virginia, such as Washington and Beaver counties in Pennsylvania, have reported cases.

The state’s public health lab had tested 137 patients as of Tuesday — a number that is much lower compared to neighboring states with more confirmed cases. Test results for 14 patients are pending, 122 tested negative and one tested positive.

Pennsylvania confirmed Tuesday at least 96 cases of COVID-19 after testing more than 970 people suspected of having the respiratory illness. Ohio has confirmed at least 67 cases and monitored more than 330 people.

Virginia has tested more than 1,000 people and confirmed at least 67 cases. Meanwhile, Maryland has confirmed at least 57 coronavirus cases.

Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat, said Monday he was concerned that residents have developed a false sense of security since no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state have been reported at the time and noted the low number of patients tested, The Exponent Telegram reported.

“That’s only 84 tests with over a million that are high risk, so we have a long way to go,” Mr. Manchin said during a press call. “If it does take off and we don’t have health care ability to defend ourselves, it could be devastating.”

Dr. Tom Frieden, president of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said if there are few cases in a community, then every suspected case and contact with symptoms should be promptly tested.

“That is crucial to help stop the outbreak if possible in that area,” Dr. Frieden said.

Federal officials are trying to expand testing amid criticism over the pace of and lack of access to testing as cases in the U.S. climb.

More than 5,800 coronavirus cases and 90 deaths have been confirmed in the U.S., a COVID-19 tracker by Johns Hopkins University shows.

Since early March, West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) have prioritized two groups for COVID-19 testing through its state lab: seriously ill individuals hospitalized or at high risk of complications and individuals at medium to high risk of having been infected.

“Testing for COVID-19 may not be appropriate for everyone,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, a state health officer. “A provider’s decision to order COVID-19 testing is based on several factors, including clinical judgment and the availability of testing supplies and lab resources.”

Dr. Slemp said DHHR is working with providers to ensure tests are being conducted and submitted correctly and to adjust to changing supplies and supply chains.

“We are also working with local and federal partners to build novel testing systems as supplies and resources are made available federally,” she added.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.