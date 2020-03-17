Joseph R. Biden is going to have Secret Service protection for the rest of the 2020 presidential campaign.

The former vice president submitted a formal request for protection last week after protesters charged the stage at an election rally on Super Tuesday.

Mr. Biden’s wife Jill and spokesperson Symone Sanders intervened before the protesters were pulled off stage.

Voters have raised similar concerns after coming out to listen to each of the candidates at campaign events with limited security in place.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont has yet to request Secret Service protection, which the leading contenders from recent presidential elections have had at this point in the race, according to The Associated Press.

