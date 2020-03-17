Joseph R. Biden defeated Sen. Bernard Sanders in the Arizona primary, marking a three-state sweep for the former vice president on Tuesday and giving him what could prove to be an insurmountable lead in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

Mr. Biden has been a roll since turning his campaign around late last month with a victory in South Carolina.

Since then he has won an overwhelming majority of the contests and has left Mr. Sanders with the narrowest, if any, path to the nomination.

