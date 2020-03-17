Joseph R. Biden scored a landslide victory Tuesday in the Florida primary, expanding his lead over Sen. Bernard Sanders in the 2020 Democratic presidential race.

There were 219 delegates on the line in Florida, making it the biggest prize on the board on St. Patrick’s Day when voters in Illinois and Arizona also went to the polls.

News networks called the race as soon as the polls closed at 8 p.m.

With 61% of the precincts reporting, Mr. Biden held a 60.8% to 22.6% lead over Mr. Sanders.

Polls also closed in Illinois at 8 p.m., but the race there was too early to call. Arizona polls were open until 10 p.m.

The three contests were the first primaries to play out amid increasing concerns over the coronavirus, and confirmed cases in all 50 states.

The virus has created an unprecedented challenge for election officials and led elected leaders in Ohio to postpone their contest, which had also been scheduled for Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton easily carried Florida over Mr. Sanders in the presidential primary race four years ago.

