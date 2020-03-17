House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said a third coronavirus package needs to expand benefits for workers, and she also wants refundable tax credits for self-employed and gig-economy workers.

“During negotiations, the Democratic House will continue to make clear to the Administration that any emergency response package must put Families First before any aid to corporate America is considered,” Mrs. Pelosi said in a statement.

She wants the third bill to expand on benefits for workers, including ensuring first responders and health workers have paid leave if they need it.

Mrs. Pelosi and Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin Tuesday morning about the next package and specifically concerns about the airline industry.

The two Democrats will also speak with a group of airline CEOs Tuesday afternoon, according to Mrs. Pelosi’s chief of staff.

The Senate still needs to pass the second coronavirus relief package, the final version of which was passed by the House Monday night.

The Trump administration proposed a $850 billion coronavirus relief package, which would include aid for hard-hit sectors like the airline and cruise industries.

Talks between Mr. Mnuchin and Senate Republicans began Monday night and will continue on Tuesday.

