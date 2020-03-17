ATLANTA (AP) - Atlanta police officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday morning near one of the city’s most famous parks, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near Piedmont Park in the city’s Midtown neighborhood, the police department tweeted.

Residents who live close to Piedmont Ave. said they saw multiple police cars racing toward the scene.

“About the time (the officers) got onto Piedmont, they hopped out of their cars with the guns and started shooting down Piedmont toward the botanical gardens,” Abby Downs, a local resident, told the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about the shooting.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations has also been requested to investigate the shooting, said Nelly Miles, the agency’s spokeswoman.

