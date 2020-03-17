ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) - An Oklahoma man accused of robbing a bank in New Mexico has had his initial court appearance.
Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Randy Matthew Peraza of Oklahoma City is charged in a criminal complaint with bank robbery.
Peraza is in custody awaiting a detention hearing.
Prosecutors say he faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, Peraza allegedly robbed a bank in Roswell on March 13.
Witnesses say Peraza demanded money from a teller and walked out of the bank and across a street before sitting in a grassy area where police arrested him a short time later.
It was unclear Monday if Peraza has a lawyer yet.
