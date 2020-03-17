Philadelphia police have instituted a catch-and-release policy for numerous crimes, including some felonies, in order to reduce jail population during the coronavirus outbreak.

The department said in a statement Tuesday that, effective Wednesday for the covered crimes, officers will arrest people, process them and let them go.

Warrants for re-arrest will be served at a later date.

The covered offenses, according to a fact sheet, include all narcotics offenses, theft from persons or autos, burglary, vandalism, and auto theft.

“There will be a different way we arrest people,” John McNesby, president of a local Fraternal Order of Police chapter, told the local CBS affiliate.

The order would not apply to violent crimes.

In a statement, the department also cautioned that “if a police officer believes that releasing an individual would pose a threat to public safety,” he can detain an offender with his supervisor’s approval.

