Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the state is looking into postponing the Preakness Stakes until September due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally scheduled for May 16, the Preakness would follow the Kentucky Derby in being pushed back as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads.

On Sunday Hogan ordered all racetracks and casinos in the state to close indefinitely to tamp down spread of the virus. The Preakness is run every year at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The Kentucky Derby, originally scheduled for May 2, will now be run Sept. 5. A potential new date for the Preakness was not announced.

The final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes in Belmont, New York, also is expected to be postponed from its original date of June 6. Bill Carstanjen, chief executive of Churchill Downs Inc., told reporters that the Belmont would also be moved to a fall date, reports said.

The Virginia Gold Cup, an annual race in Northern Virginia, was postponed from May 2 to June 20 “based on the latest CDC recommendations for events over 50 people,” organizers said in a statement.

