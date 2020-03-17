The heads of major restaurant chains agreed with President Trump in a conference call Tuesday to encourage customers to use drive-thru, pickup or delivery options to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The executives representing Chick-fil-A, Olive Garden, Outback Steakhouse, Bonefish Grill, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, McDonald’s, Domino’s Pizza, Wendy’s, Subway, Papa John’s, Burger King, Tim Horton’s, Popeyes and others “committed their restaurants to this critical guideline,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

“President Trump thanked the participants for moving quickly to implement this change and agreed to stay in close communication on this public-private partnership to protect our businesses and the public,” he said.

Mr. Trump called on Americans Monday to avoid eating in restaurants, taverns or food courts to limit their interaction with groups and slow the spread of the virus. Some states and localities have ordered restaurants and other businesses to close until further notice.

