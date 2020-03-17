WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) - A Maryland woman was convicted of assault in a grocery store theft in which she nearly ran over an employee with her car.

Shana Christina Frundt, 27, was sentenced to six years in jail with all but 18 months suspended, the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office said in a press release Monday.

Known as the “Crab Leg Bandit,” Frundt was accused of taking $230 worth of food last year from Martin’s Food store in Eldersburg, news outlets reported.

Frundt noticed an employee taking photos of her car and attempted to take his phone, the release stated. She then got in her car and drove toward the employee, and he had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. She crashed into a nearby parked car and then drove away from the scene.

Frundt had pleaded guilty to theft and failure to stop at a property damage accident before the trial Friday, according to the release. The jury convicted her of first-degree assault.

Frundt’s attorney, Robin Ficker, told the Carroll County Times that he thought the sentence was “excessive” because the employee wasn’t hurt.

