The original epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic has reported just one new case for a second day.

Wuhan’s one new case reported Wednesday and one Tuesday came as the central Chinese city remains on lockdown and follows a peak of thousands of new cases daily about a month ago.

China reported just 13 new cases nationwide Wednesday. All 12 cases outside Wuhan were imported, according to the health ministry, including three in the capital Beijing, three in the financial hub of Shanghahi, one in the southwestern province of Sichuan, and five in the industrial heartland of Guangdong.

China has been quarantining new arrivals from overseas to maintain control of the disease.

China has recorded 80,890 cases of infection with the virus, including 3,237 deaths. Most of its patients have now recovered.

The first cases of COVID-19 were reported in Wuhan in December.

