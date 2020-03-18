The first person to test positive for the coronavirus in New York appears to be free of it after recovering at home, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The 39-year-old Manhattan woman had returned in February with her husband from Iran, a hotspot for the virus. The unidentified health care worker had been recovering from home and was not hospitalized.

“She actually took a second coronavirus test and tested negative,” Cuomo said.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.