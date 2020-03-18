A second U.S. House member has tested positive for coronavirus.

Rep. Ben McAdams, Utah Democrat, announced Wednesday evening that a test taken the previous day had come back positive.

Mr. McAdams said in the statement that he had developed “mild cold-like symptoms” over the weekend and voluntarily self-quarantined before taking the test at his doctor’s advice.

“Today I learned that I tested positive. I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home,” he said.



Please read my statement on contracting #COVID19. I have self-quarantined since first having symptoms and consulted with my doctor. #utpol pic.twitter.com/upx4NcTvF8 — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 19, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida Republican, made a similar announcement.

