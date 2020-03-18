By Victor Morton - The Washington Times - Wednesday, March 18, 2020

A second U.S. House member has tested positive for coronavirus.

Rep. Ben McAdams, Utah Democrat, announced Wednesday evening that a test taken the previous day had come back positive.

Mr. McAdams said in the statement that he had developed “mild cold-like symptoms” over the weekend and voluntarily self-quarantined before taking the test at his doctor’s advice.

“Today I learned that I tested positive. I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida Republican, made a similar announcement.

