A second U.S. House member has tested positive for coronavirus.
Rep. Ben McAdams, Utah Democrat, announced Wednesday evening that a test taken the previous day had come back positive.
Mr. McAdams said in the statement that he had developed “mild cold-like symptoms” over the weekend and voluntarily self-quarantined before taking the test at his doctor’s advice.
“Today I learned that I tested positive. I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home,” he said.
Earlier on Wednesday, Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida Republican, made a similar announcement.
