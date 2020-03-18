Despite Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ lackluster performance since Super Tuesday, the self-professed democratic socialist has beefed up his presence in Joe Biden’s boyhood home state of Pennsylvania.

The Vermont lawmaker opened five offices in the key swing state and staffed them with about 20 staffers last week, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. The campaign acknowledged, though, that offices may be short-lived due to the spread of the coronavirus and the campaign’s transition to digital outreach through virtual rallies and town halls.

The Pennsylvania primary is scheduled for April 28, but some states have been moving primary dates to June due to fears of increased transmission COVID-19 in crowded spaces.

G. Terry Madonna, the director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs at Franklin and Marshall College, said it’s unclear if Mr. Sanders will remain in the race given the extension of some primaries despite him lagging behind Mr. Biden by hundreds of delegates in the count towards the Democratic Party’s nomination.

“I don’t know if Sanders looks at the change in the primary dates will have some long term meaning for him,” Mr. Madonna said, adding it is “hard to find a way in which he can win. You just can’t find a way.”

Fernand Amandi, managing partner of the public opinion research and consulting firm Bendixen & Amandi, echoed Mr. Madonna’s take, noting Mr. Sanders stayed in the race in 2016 longer against Hillary Clinton because he was still winning primaries late in the game.

“Bernie has no rationale to continue running whatsoever and he only invites greater scorn,” Mr. Amandi said. “He will get out of the race. The only question is when because every additional day and hour he stays in the race he prevents Joe Biden from formally being able to take control.”

After losing the primaries in Illinois, Florida, and Arizona Tuesday, Mr. Sanders’s campaign has said it is re-assessing its efforts.

