Sen. Bernard Sanders’ campaign on Wednesday shot down reports that the Vermonter was suspending his 2020 presidential campaign after another rough night of primary results.

Asked whether the reports were true, Sanders national co-chair Nina Turner told The Washington Times, “Absolutely not.”

The focus on the future of the Sanders’ bid has intensified since Joseph R. Biden swept the Democratic primary contests Tuesday in Arizona, Florida and Illinois, giving the former vice president what many see as an insurmountable lead in the race for the 1,991 needed to win the party’s nomination.

The reports about Mr. Sanders’ ending his bid spiked online Wednesday after the news website Axios sent out a breaking news alert that said he was suspending his campaign, which other outlets, including Fox Business, picked up.

Axios later issued a correction and tweaked the headline to indicate that Mr. Sanders had suspended some Facebook ads.

Following the results Tuesday, the Sanders campaign said the 78-year-old is reassuring his campaign.

