Sen. Bernard Sanders’ campaign manager on Wednesday said the Democratic presidential candidate is going to be talking to supporters to “assess” his campaign, after former Vice President Joseph R. Biden racked up several more wins Tuesday to amass a daunting delegate lead.

“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir said in a statement. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”

“In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable,” he said.

Mr. Biden cruised to wins in Florida, Illinois and Arizona on Tuesday to build a delegate lead that will be exceedingly difficult for the Vermont senator to overcome in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Biden has 1,147 delegates to Mr. Sanders’ 861, according to the latest tally from The Associated Press.

Mr. Sanders spoke via livestream before the polls closed Tuesday, but devoted the entire address to his ideas to deal with COVID-19, including a proposal to pay every American $2,000 per month for the duration of the crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted the lives of millions of Americans, and has prompted states like Georgia and Louisiana that had primaries scheduled in the next few weeks to postpone them.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine blew past a judge’s ruling this week to invoke a health emergency and postpone in-person voting in Ohio’s primary from March 17 to June 2.

The elections that did take place on Tuesday were plagued with polling location closures and delayed openings, as workers and voters were wary of congregating in public amid national warnings against doing so.

Some advocates have talked up expanding vote-by-mail options for states that have yet to hold their primaries.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez said on Tuesday that states should implement such measures moving forward “instead of moving primaries to later in the cycle when timing around the virus remains unpredictable.”

