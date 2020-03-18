Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld ended his long-shot primary challenge to President Trump on Wednesday, a day after Mr. Trump racked up enough delegates to officially clinch the 2020 Republican nomination.

“While I am suspending my candidacy, I want to be clear that I am not suspending my commitment to our nation and to the democratic institutions that set us apart,” Mr. Weld said.

Mr. Weld, the Libertarian Party’s 2016 vice presidential nominee, never posed a serious threat to Mr. Trump as the president cruised to easy wins in states where Republicans didn’t cancel or curtail their nominating contests.

He was one of three prominent GOP primary challengers to Mr. Trump, though none of them could muster much momentum against the unquestioned leader of the Republican Party.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh ended his bid in February, shortly after the Iowa caucuses.

Former Rep. Mark Sanford pulled the plug on his campaign in November after announcing in September he would enter the race.

