Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado will self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution” after contacting a constituent who tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr. Gardner said he was alerted on Tuesday by the Tri-County Health Department that a constituent who visited his Washington office for a meeting tested positive for the coronavirus, although the senator himself isn’t displaying symptoms.

“The health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Gardner said.

The effective date for the quarantine was March 11.

Other U.S. senators who have self-quarantined for precautionary reasons include GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Ted Cruz of Texas.

Mr. Graham said a subsequent COVID-19 test he took turned up negative.

The Senate is in session this week, with lawmakers trying to clear multiple legislative packages as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.

