Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado will self-quarantine “out of an abundance of caution” after contacting a constituent who tested positive for COVID-19.
Mr. Gardner said he was alerted on Tuesday by the Tri-County Health Department that a constituent who visited his Washington office for a meeting tested positive for the coronavirus, although the senator himself isn’t displaying symptoms.
“The health and safety of Coloradans and Americans across the nation is my top priority, and I will continue working to make sure Congress provides the resources needed to help combat the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Gardner said.
The effective date for the quarantine was March 11.
Other U.S. senators who have self-quarantined for precautionary reasons include GOP Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Ted Cruz of Texas.
Mr. Graham said a subsequent COVID-19 test he took turned up negative.
The Senate is in session this week, with lawmakers trying to clear multiple legislative packages as a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters