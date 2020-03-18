New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio often don’t see eye to eye — a trend that has spilled over to their respective responses to the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr. Cuomo reiterated Wednesday that he is opposed to a strict “shelter in place” policy for New York cities and said the public should take a deep breath about “rumors” such as people won’t be allowed to leave their homes.

“That’s not going to happen,’” he said.

Mr. de Blasio, meanwhile, said Wednesday that residents in his city should prepare for a “shelter in place” program while acknowledging that such a policy could only happen in concert with the state.

“Get ready for the possibility,” Mr. de Blasio said on NBC. “It’s a decision we would only make with the state of New York, of course.

“If we even get to shelter in place, we’re going to have to come up with huge new approaches to make sure that people have enough food and medicine, because they sure as hell don’t have income right now,” he said.

The phrase is a bit nebulous, but San Francisco County and several other jurisdictions in California have adopted strict standards where people are generally restricted from leaving their homes except for essential services.

Mr. Cuomo spoke about a scheme where food systems, health care systems and transportation services would be shut down.

“It depends how you do it,” Mr. Cuomo said. “And you close down businesses when you do shelter in place. So that doesn’t make sense to me, because people have to eat, travel, etcetera.”

