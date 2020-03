The District Department of Transportation on Wednesday suspended fares for all D.C. Circulator routes for the duration of the public health emergency.

DDOT said in a press release that the suspension of fares will allow passengers to board at all doors to practice social distancing in accordance with guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Starting Thursday, the National Mall route for the D.C. Circulator will be suspended.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.