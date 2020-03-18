The administration is imposing travel restrictions and shutting down borders amid coronavirus fears — but The Washington Times has learned that Homeland Security is still moving ahead with plans to welcome tens of thousands of additional foreign guest workers this spring.

The H-2B visa traditionally draws from countries where COVID-19 is spreading, and it’s not clear what the economy will look like for the landscaping and summertime resort jobs that H-2B visa holders traditionally fill.

But a Homeland Security spokesman said they’re pushing forward with 35,000 new visa slots.

“No changes at this time,” the department told The Times.

The change is discretionary.

Congress mandates up to 66,000 H-2B visas each year, but in recent years has given the Homeland Security secretary the power to double that number, should he or she deem it appropriate.

Under intense pressure from Congress, acting Secretary Chad Wolf announced on March 5 that he would exercise that option and add 35,000 more visas for the fiscal year, which runs through Sept. 30.

But some advocates say that decision should be reversed now that the coronavirus is slamming the U.S. economy, is expected to leave millions of Americans out of work, and has heightened fears of foreign travel.

“When American workers are being laid off on droves because of small businesses closing, and basically the countries H-2Bs would be coming from have coronavirus., is it really the time?” said Rosemary Jenks, vice president of NumbersUSA, which advocates for American workers.

The H-2B program draws heavily from Mexico, which as of Tuesday had a few dozen COVID-19 cases. Other top countries are Jamaica, Guatemala Canada, South Africa and the Philippines, which also have cases.

President Trump on Wednesday announced a partial border shutdown with Canada, restricting traffic only to trade.

It’s not clear how that would affect any potential H-2B visa increase, but analysts said it underscores the problems of admitting new foreign workers at a time when international travel is deemed dangerous.

Gray Delany, executive director of the Seasonal Employment Alliance, which advocates for the H-2B program, said some users of the visa are suffering amid the current coronavirus economy.

“The outdoor amusement industry is at a standstill as carnivals and fairs have been cancelled through Memorial Day. The hospitality industry has been hit hard by cancellations,” he said.

But he said one of the biggest industries to use the H-2B visa, landscaping, still needs people.

“The grass has not stopped growing,” he said.

“Seasonal employers who still need workers are committed to hiring any and all Americans whose job status has been negatively impacted by the coronavirus,” he said.

