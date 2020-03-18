President Trump quickly signed a bill Wednesday night approved hours earlier by the Senate to provide $105 billion for paid sick leave and other relief from the coronavirus.

The president took the action shortly after the Senate approved the measure 90-8. The legislation also contains more money for free coronavirus testing, unemployment insurance, food stamps and Medicaid programs.

The House passed the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act” on Saturday. Congress is now turning its attention to a $1.3 trillion proposal by the White House to provide aid to businesses and workers hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, including $50 billion to the airline industry and as much as $500 billion for direct cash payments to most Americans.

