Recent editorials from Florida newspapers:

___

March 18

The Orlando Sentinel on how the University of Central Florida is conducting its search for a new president:

Florida narrowly dodged a dreadful new law that would have made the search for university presidents secret. The bill died a welcome death on Saturday, thanks to the state Senate.

What a relief, until you consider how the University of Central Florida is circumventing the existing Sunshine Law without the Legislature’s help.

Six months after UCF started looking for a new president, and less than a week before it was scheduled to pick one, a mystery candidate emerged on Monday.

That’s right, a mystery candidate, whose identity was revealed on Wednesday morning as Alexander Cartwright, chancellor of the University of Missouri.

After the search committee reviewed his credentials Wednesday morning, and conducted a video interview, they decided he should be a finalist, joining another finalist - Cato Laurencin of the University of Connecticut - whose name has been public since early March. (A third finalist dropped out Wednesday, perhaps sensing the fix is in.)

Now, the UCF Board of Trustees is scheduled to make its final choice on Friday.

That gives the public - and the trustees - all of 48 hours to figure out if Cartwright is the right person to lead America’s second largest university and one of the region’s most important and influential institutions.

And to think we were worried about a proposed law that would have required universities to reveal their finalists for president three weeks ahead of making a selection. This community now has barely two days to take a look at a candidate who may become its next university president.

This is an outrageous circumvention of the Florida Sunshine Law, which exists to ensure that records and meetings are open, including university presidential searches.

Universities have gotten around the law in the past by hiring headhunting firms to go find candidates and then present a group of finalists to the people who do the picking.

Leadership searches in years past by the University of Florida and the University of South Florida were marred by other cloak-and-dagger tactics to keep the public in the dark.

From the beginning of this process, however, UCF made noise about getting students, faculty and the public involved in the selection. Beverly Seay, the chair of UCF’s Board of Trustees, promised the selection of a new president would be “inclusive, collaborative and transparent…”

Introducing a mystery candidate into the mix 48 hours before picking a president is not our idea of inclusiveness, collaboration or transparency.

We also don’t view prior, non-public meetings between the unidentified candidate and search committee members to be in the interest of transparency, either.

As much as we’d like to have complete faith in the company UCF hired to recruit candidates - Storbeck/Pimentel & Associates - one of the other finalists it had chosen dropped out after the Fort Worth Star-Telegram unearthed allegations that he had mistreated employees.

We’ve heard over and over the reason why universities prefer secret searches - the best candidates may not apply because they don’t want their current employer to know they’re looking around.

But as Pamela Marsh of the First Amendment Foundation pointed out on Tuesday, before Cartwright’s identity was revealed, “If the secret inside candidate doesn’t want his current employer to know he’s applied to UCF, that means - prior to the big ‘reveal’ - no one can talk to his prior employer about his recent on-the-job performance. Most people wouldn’t hire a babysitter for their children without talking to prior employers.”

The reason UCF is looking for a new president is because the last one, Dale Whittaker, got caught up in a spending scandal. The university can’t afford to get this one wrong, and introducing a candidate at the last minute, without time for a full public vetting, seems a sure-fire way to risk something going wrong.

There may be reasons why UCF’s trustees and the firm it hired were willing to go to these lengths to protect Cartwright’s identity.

But even if he turns out to be the university president equivalent of a superhero, this isn’t how it’s supposed to work in Florida, where the people in charge are expected to value open government.

We teach our college students that rules matter. It’s why they can’t cheat. What is UCF teaching them about the value of rules right now?

Online: https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

___

March 18

The Sarasota Herald-Tribune on Sunshine Week:

Ever since a collection of journalists and open-government advocates came up with the bright idea in 2005, Sunshine Week has happened quietly every March. Public response has ranged from respectful nods to dismissive yawns.

This year is quite another story. We’re in the middle of Sunshine Week — March 15-21 — at the same time we’re in the throes of a novel coronavirus outbreak that has transformed the free flow of information from and about our leaders into our very lifeblood.

Sunshine Week is a national observance of an abstract concept. It’s when pundits, newspaper editorial boards and investigative journalists try to get the public excited about its right to know what our government and political leaders are up to, and how they try to hide it.

Unfortunately, this is a right that fails to impress most folks as compelling in times of relative peace, prosperity and tranquility. Government in the sunshine - especially in Florida, where far-sighted landmark legislation on public records access has sustained so many tiny chips and dings that it’s coming to resemble damaged goods - is too often seen as an inconvenience or violation of privacy.

One example is the unsuccessful attempt in this year’s legislative session to create a public records exemption that would have made recruitment of state university presidents more confidential and thus, presumably, more selective. This time, wiser heads prevailed. But as with most legislation of this sort, it will likely be back next year.

One reason that open-government laws have an image problem is that it’s difficult - and often expensive - to expose the most outrageous and pervasive cultures of secrecy. The more our elected and appointed officials are pressured to practice transparency, the more adept they become at devising new window treatments to shut out the public, and show themselves in a flattering light. Journalists and citizen activists almost daily have to weigh the costs of pursuing tips and hunches against the probable value of what public documents might reveal.

So for Floridians, awareness of government in the sunshine is often confined to lawsuits where transparency advocates go after the low-hanging fruit. Local officials who run afoul of open-meeting laws are dragged into court as examples, and wind up costing taxpayers for their relatively innocuous offenses. Holding these low-level culprits to the letter of the law can sometimes obscure the vital importance of its larger spirit.

That spirit is in danger of succumbing to a cynical politicization of public opinion that has intensified over the last decade in our state. When it comes to responding to requests for timely and detailed information, Florida’s county-based health departments have been increasingly controlled by the message-crafters in Tallahassee — ratcheted up under the administration of Gov. Rick Scott. Now we are feeling the effects of this self-serving trend.

The current coronavirus outbreak is a timely reminder of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis’ nod, more than 100 years ago, to sunlight’s disinfecting properties. Brandeis is thought to have been paraphrasing the British jurist James Bryce, who wrote about government transparency in his 1888 book, “The American Commonwealth.”

“Public opinion is a sort of atmosphere, fresh, keen, and full of sunlight, like that of the American cities,” he wrote, “and this sunlight kills many of those noxious germs which are hatched where politicians congregate.”

Amen.

Online: https://www.palmbeachpost.com/

___

March 13

The SunSentinel on pregnant women in jail:

You may not recognize the name Tammy Jackson. But you know her story.

Left alone and abandoned in a Broward jail cell, Jackson gave birth to a daughter last April after seven hours of labor as her anguished cries for help went ignored. The 35-year-old Jackson, who is mentally ill, was in a Pompano Beach jail on a cocaine possession charge and held in isolation because she was pregnant, the sheriff’s office said. This inexcusable neglect was first brought to light last May when the Broward public defender, Howard Finkelstein, describing himself as “incensed and heartbroken,” raised pointed questions in a letter to Sheriff Gregory Tony.

The mistreatment of Tammy Jackson forced the Legislature to take action after the case drew outrage across the country and brought demands for a full investigation. Lawmakers were shocked to discover that nothing in state law prevented a pregnant woman from being isolated in jail or held in confinement.

Is it really necessary to legislate humanity and decency? Sadly, the answer is yes.

A bill headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk will ensure that pregnant women are afforded basic protections of respect, dignity and humanity behind bars. The bill (SB 1259) is the work of Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, Rep. Amy Mercado, D-Orlando, and Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Miami. They received encouragement from many community groups including the Dignity Coalition, a statewide grassroots effort of women who have served time in jail.

The simple fact that these long-overdue changes passed both chambers by unanimous votes reflects the level of outrage by policymakers in both political parties and the need for reform.

After DeSantis signs the bill into law, it will be illegal to place a pregnant inmate in restrictive housing unless extraordinary circumstances justify it.

She must be visited at least once every 24 hours, kept in the least restrictive setting and given an intensive medical treatment plan - none of which took place in Tammy Jackson’s case.

The bill includes new restrictions on body cavity searches of pregnant prisoners and prevents officers from using restraints on pregnant inmates if a medical professional requests it, and new rules will require correctional officers to document any extraordinary circumstances. If a prisoner misses her due date, she must be placed in an infirmary and be provided the same privileges as other inmates.

The only exception provided for in the bill authorizes a pregnant prisoner to be involuntarily placed in restrictive housing if the corrections official, in consultation with the individual overseeing prenatal care and medical treatment at the correctional institution, determines that an extraordinary circumstance exists such that restrictive housing is necessary and that there are no less restrictive means available.

According to a legislative analysis, four to 10 percent of women are pregnant when they go to jail or prison. Their health is often compromised by a lack of prenatal care, poor diet or untreated medical and psychiatric conditions. African-American women like Tammy Jackson are three to four times more likely to suffer pregnancy complications than white women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sheriff Tony, who was appointed by DeSantis last year, has said that his office and the jail health care provider, Wellpath, have expanded training to all staff members focusing on pregnant inmates, and that two employees were fired and three others received counseling and corrective action plans.

According to The New York Times, based on an account provided by Jackson’s lawyers, the inmate was found by jail guards at 10 a.m. last April 10, clutching her newborn daughter.

No pregnant woman should give birth alone, especially when she is in custody. And no pregnant woman should ever be placed in solitary confinement, anywhere. It is unsafe. More importantly, it is inhumane. Florida has among the highest incarceration rates in the country for women and men.

The legislation will take effect on July 1. It is called the “Tammy Jackson Healthy Pregnancies for Incarcerated Women Act.”

Ms. Jackson never wanted any notoriety and her anguished cries for help were callously ignored for too long. Far too late, her cause got the attention she deserved the night she lay alone and in excruciating pain on the cold, hard floor of a Broward jail.

Online: https://www.sun-sentinel.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.