March 17

The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer on the state’s unemployment compensation program:

The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed weaknesses in the state’s health care systems, but it has also revealed how the state’s meager unemployment compensation program is both callous and bad for the economy.

Thousands of workers who face sudden layoffs as a result of business shutdowns and slowdowns related to COVID-19 are about to discover that North Carolina has the nation’s stingiest unemployment benefits. That won’t matter to most of them because North Carolina also has some of the tightest restrictions on who qualifies.

Meanwhile, as a result of its frugal output, the program’s reserve fund is now overflowing with $4 billion, more than double the payments-to-reserves ratio recommended by the U.S. Department of Labor.

On March 17, Gov. Roy Cooper removed several restrictions to make it easier for people to qualify for unemployment compensation, and he directed that businesses that lay off employees because of the coronavirus won’t have to help pay for their former employees’ compensation. Cooper also removed the one-week waiting period before payments start and the requirement that recipients show they are actively searching for work. Employees who have not lost their jobs, but have lost hours also may qualify for payments, he said.

State Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Wake County Democrat, said now is the time to do even more to correct the program’s inadequacy with a big dose of generosity and common sense. He is proposing that the Republican-led General Assembly - which made the Draconian changes in 2013 - come back early to increase unemployment compensation payments and further expand eligibility. He said tapping just one-fourth of the reserve fund would help more people and would give a boost to the state economy. He called it “a painless, easy way to pump a billion dollars into the economy for folks who are going to be out of work for a while.”

Republicans say they also are ready to help North Carolinians. Pat Ryan, a spokesman for Senate leader Phil Berger, said: “Senator Berger supports the governor’s announcement today. Several of the items in his order were contemplated in a law passed in 2017, so I think you’d be hard-pressed to find any partisan disagreement with those policies.”

Nickel, a first-term senator and the only Democrat on the eight-member joint legislative Committee on Unemployment Benefits, told the editorial board he quickly learned how Republican lawmakers have regarded unemployment payments not as insurance against an interruption in pay, but an incentive to loaf. When he proposed increasing benefits before the COVID-19 crisis, he said, the Republican committee members “just looked at me like I was a space alien.”

Far from being alien, Nickel’s proposals are the definition of humane. But loosening the rigid limits on dispersing an overflowing unemployment reserve fund isn’t just a matter of compassion; it’s sound economic policy. Unemployment payments - when adequate and broadly available - cushion the economy against a hard landing in a recession. The money goes immediately back into the economy and helps keep small businesses open and bigger businesses from laying off more employees.

Just as important as increasing the amount of money provided is the timing of its release.

“We don’t have two months to sit around and wait,” Nickel said. “The whole point is getting it out there quickly.”

March 16

The Winston-Salem Journal on a North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission into a 2002 murder case:

The crime was horrendous.

In 2002, Nathaniel Jones, often described in news reports as “a friendly church-going man who owned a gas station,” was found lying in the carport of his home on Moravia Street. He had been gagged and bound and beaten until he died from heart arrhythmia.

His family, including his grandson, basketball star Chris Paul, mourned his loss.

After an investigation and two separate trials, five boys - Nathaniel Cauthen, his younger brother, Rayshawn Banner, Christopher Bryant, Jermal Tolliver and Dorrell Brayboy - were all convicted of robbing and murdering Jones. Four of the boys were 15; Banner was 14. The conviction was based largely on their confessions and a witness, Jessicah Black, who said she heard them discuss plans to rob Jones and heard Jones scream for help while being beaten.

But later, four of the boys - Brayboy was killed in an unrelated incident before he could do so - filed claims of innocence with the N.C. Innocence Inquiry Commission. After a week of hearings, the eight-member commission, composed of legal professionals, concluded last week that mistakes had been made - likely resulting in a miscarriage of justice. From here, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley will assign a three-judge panel to determine if the four men should be exonerated.

The commission found valid reasons to re-examine the case. Among them, that the confessions were likely coerced, as the four claimed while speaking to the commission.

Two of the detectives involved in the case testified to the commission that they falsely told two of the boys that they could get the death penalty for their alleged role in the crime, apparently to scare them. (Juveniles cannot get the death penalty.)

Also, Black recanted her testimony, claiming that Winston-Salem police coerced her into making false statements.

Hayley Cleary, an associate professor of criminal justice at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, testified via video, explaining the circumstances that would make the boys highly susceptible to making false statements. She also noted inconsistencies in the boys’ statements that didn’t fit the physical evidence found at the crime scene.

No forensic evidence links the boys to the crime scene.

And Cleary referenced the Central Park Five, teenagers who were convicted of the brutal rape and beating of a female jogger in 1989 but were exonerated in 2002, saying she saw startling similarities in the cases.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, who is currently running for N.C. attorney general, has accused members of the commission of being biased. He supports the conviction and said that he looks forward to presenting evidence to the independent three-judge panel.

The perpetrator(s) of this horrendous crime deserve to be punished. But if the wrong parties have been convicted, that means the guilty party is likely to be roaming free today, perhaps committing further crimes. That’s one reason the case deserves a thorough examination. The other, obviously, is that if the four are innocent, their lives shouldn’t be wasted in prison.

This is likely to be stressful for everyone involved, including Chris Paul and his family. They thought the matter closed. They deserve our compassion as old wounds are reopened.

But the judgment of our state’s unique innocence commission has been justified by the exoneration of 12 people since it was established in 2007. Its recommendations must be taken seriously.

We welcome the investigation.

March 16

The Fayetteville Observer on trusting reliable information during the coronavirus outbreak:

We should hold government officials accountable. But we should always bear in mind these people live here, too.

People of Cumberland County, we have a message.

There is no conspiracy. Your health and government officials are not trying to deceive you on whether there are local cases of novel coronavirus.

One thing they were trying to do at a press conference on March 16 was to tamp down rumors. Jennifer Green, director of the county health department, and Mike Nagowski, CEO of Cape Fear Valley Health System, joined Fayetteville Mayor Mitch Colvin and Marshall Faircloth, chairman of the county Board of Commissioners, for the news event at the Cumberland County Courthouse.

Health officials wanted to make clear that when Cumberland does have a case of coronavirus, also called COVID-19, that fact will be shared with our community.

Green said: “Consistent with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, we will report any presumptive positive or confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the Cumberland County Health Department website. This information will also be available on the (HHS) website.

“The situation is rapidly evolving. We know that pandemics spark fear and anxiety. I want to encourage our citizens to seek the most current and up-to-date information from credible sources.”

Among those, she said, were the health department’s website; the N.C. Dept. of Health and Human Services website; and the website for the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People with specific questions related to COVID-19 can call 910-615-LINK.

In general, the hospital and the county health department do not report the number of people with symptoms who have been tested for the virus. This makes sense, because most people tested have been negative - they may have seasonal influenza, which shares some of the same symptoms as COVID-19, or some other ailment.

We too understand people’s concern and worry. Some reports about the spread of the virus, especially on social media, seem confusing or conflicting. A sluggish federal response in making testing available has likely added to mistrust in the government’s ability to handle this growing crisis.

But when when it comes to our leaders at the local level, we suggest giving them a little leeway and a measure of trust. Faircloth declared a state of emergency, which activates the Emergency Operations Center, “for as long as required.” It is a joint effort of city, county and public safety officials that performed an admirable job of helping our community navigate two major hurricanes - Matthew in 2016 and Florence in 2018. Both efforts were defined by teamwork, communication and most importantly, results.

Yes, we should hold government officials accountable. That is one of our essential duties as citizens. But that does not mean we rush to assume the worst when it comes to how they are rolling out information on coronavirus.

We should always bear in mind these people live here, too.

“This impacts us all on a very personal level,” Nagowski said.

He shared that his household includes his 73-year-old mother-in-law, who would fall into a group considered most at-risk for coronavirus, as well as his 12-year-old daughter who gives her grandmother a hug when she comes home from school. Nagowski praised the decision to close schools.

“The last thing we want to do is have folks who are great risk potentially being exposed,” he says.

Green said in an interview after the press conference that she and her military husband have a 3-year-old son, whom they have taught to sing “Happy Birthday” twice while he washes his hands, so he washes for the CDC-recommended 20 seconds. It strikes us as advice she would give our own families.

Nagowski is doubtlessly right - coronavirus will come to Cumberland County. But let’s all pitch in with our leadership team, just like we have done in the midst of literal storms, to help our community and our neighbors fight through it.

