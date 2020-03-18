Recent editorials of statewide and national interest from Pennsylvania’s newspapers:

Sunshine week reminds citizens they have a right to know what officials are up to

Harrisburg Patriot News/Pennlive.com

March 13

Just in time for the nationwide observance of Sunshine Week, the Pennsylvania Legislature has given us an unequivocal reminder (no irony intended, just business as usual) of why we must keep the spotlight of public scrutiny trained unrelentingly on our government.

Sunshine Week, March 15-21, sponsored by several news media organizations, calls attention to the importance of government openness and accountability, and reminds citizens of the laws that ensure public access: the Sunshine (open meetings) Act and the Pennsylvania Right to Know Act.

But having laws to ensure openness doesn’t guarantee it-especially, it seems, in Pennsylvania. It takes constant vigilance by citizens and journalists. Recent bad behavior by self-anointed secrecy zealots in the Legislature reminds us of that.

Two media organizations, The Caucus and Spotlight PA, requested records to uncover how the Pennsylvania Legislature-the country’s largest full-time legislature-spends $360 million a year in tax dollars.

The officials’ response:

The House provided expense records with many redactions. When the news organizations asked for additional records, the House continued to black out expense details.

At first, Senate officials also blacked out expense details. But when the news organizations submitted a new request, officials took the unprecedented step of deletingthousands of expense explanations as though they’d never existed, without acknowledging they’d done so.

The expense redactions and deletions provoked protest, not only from the media, but also from many legislators, for whom the arrogance and shamelessness of the move were too much. On March 5, the House relented. Officials restored many of the redacted expense details and said they would provide more information soon. The news organizations are still pursuing the complete Senate expense records.

We don’t have room to include all the damning details here, but the redactions/deletions were little more than blatant attempts to skirt the Right to Know to hide what so far looks like totally innocuous information.

For example, according to Spotlight PA, information initially blacked out on a $73.31 breakfast meeting during state budget negotiations had simply stated that staffers met with “Senate leadership” to discuss the “voting calendar for the week of 6/5/2017.”

Trivial things are often covered up simply as a power exercise or worse, to inure us to larger future coverups. As PBS journalist Bill Moyers said, “Secrecy is the freedom zealots dream of … The secret government has no constitution. The rules it follows are the rules it makes up.”

Pennsylvania lawmakers have long been “making it up,” by skirting the law requiring public access to information. The problem now readily apparent is that public officials who routinely operate outside the law undermine the credibility essential to enlisting public support and trust during crises such as the one we now face with coronavirus.

That’s why “sunshine” in government matters.

Online: https://bit.ly/2UeZbpa

___

Local dirt-track programs sent wrong message, should not have been held

York Dispatch

March 18

Look, we get it.

No one likes to be cooped up inside for days on end, especially when the weather is nice.

That’s especially true in times of crisis, when we are all in desperate need of distractions.

The torrent of bad news, combined with the fact that we can’t leave our homes to get away from it, can certainly lead to anxiety and depression.

Still, the prudent thing to do during the coronavirus pandemic is be overly cautious, not obstinately cavalier.

That’s why the decisions of three area dirt tracks (Lincoln, Port Royal and Williams Grove speedways) to hold racing programs over the weekend were the wrong moves.

Yes, the regional tracks had the right to race. At the time, there was no government mandate to ban racing programs.

Early this week, however, Gov. Tom Wolf “strongly urged” the shuttering of all nonessential businesses. That would certainly include the dirt tracks, although Wolf has also said he would not force the tracks to shut down.

Nevertheless, racing over the weekend sent the wrong message. Future racing would send an even worse message.

Need for social distancing: Nearly all of our health experts are preaching about the absolute necessity of social distancing.

That’s pretty hard to achieve when fans are sitting side by side in the grandstands while watching cars go roaring around a dirt track.

In fact, Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that sporting events and other large gatherings of 50 or more be called off for the next eight weeks.

There were certainly more than 50 people at each of the regional tracks. There were at least hundreds of folks at each of the facilities - maybe thousands.

The arguments from the racing folks: We know the arguments that are coming from the folks who attended the races.

It’s a free country and we had the right to go.

The conronavirus outbreak hasn’t hit this region yet and has been overstated.

We’re only endangering ourselves.

Countering the arguments: They are right about the first point. It’s a free country and they had the right to go, but we really don’t know if the coronavirus has hit the region yet. Not everyone in the region who is sick has been tested.

In fact, it’s very likely there are coronavirus victims in our midst and we just don’t know about them yet, and there will almost certainly be coronavirus victims detected here very soon.

Finally, the folks at the track were not endangering just themselves. If they were infected with the coronavirus at the track, they would be exposing everyone they met after they left the track with the disease. That would most definitely include those nearest and dearest to those race fans - their friends and family members.

That is simply not right. Your freedom to unencumbered assembly ends when you start putting the health of others at risk.

Independent breed: Race-car fans and drivers are a hardy and independent sort.

The drivers are certainly not risk-averse.

And the fans and drivers definitely don’t like anyone telling them what to do.

Many of the folks at the track probably feel that the extent of the outbreak has been vastly overstated and that we, as a nation, are in panic mode.

That may very well be true, but in a situation such as this, we must err on the side of caution.

Going against the tide in the sports world: The rest of the organized sports world seems to understand that.

Nearly every national and local event was shut down over the weekend. That includes auto racing organizations such as NASCAR, IndyCar and the World of Outlaws.

In fact, only five race tracks reportedly held programs nationally last weekend and three of them were in central Pennsylvania.

The dirt-track fans in the stands this past weekend would likely look at that fact with pride - proof that they are unafraid of some pesky virus.

They would be wrong. We should all be afraid and we should all be cautious.

Online: https://bit.ly/2QqTmUB

___

Short-term crisis reveals persistent need

The Scranton Times-Tribune

March 18

Just as the Great Recession revealed the need for better long-term financial regulation, the unfolding COVID-19 national health emergency reveals the need for better state-level public health policy.

An analysis of state responses to the crisis, by the financial services site WalletHub, found that Pennsylvania has the 21st-most aggressive program among the states. It’s an aggregate rank based on prevention and containment (22), reducing risk factors and quality of health care infrastructure (25), and limiting the financial impact (33).

But the state is a laggard regarding funding for health care emergency preparedness, at 47th among the states in per-resident spending.

That continues a long downward trend. Last July, a State Health Access Data Assistance Center analysis found that Pennsylvania ranked 45th among the states in health care spending per person, $13, through the end of 2017. The national average at that time was $36 per resident. It reached $13 per resident after a long, steady decline from 2005, when Pennsylvania spent $29 per resident on public health. (This year the state Department of Health received a modest budget increase, from $199 million to $203 million.)

As the Wolf administration orchestrates its short-term response to the current crisis, it is not too early for lawmakers to commit themselves to making public health preparedness a higher priority. And for all the rhetoric about government priorities, the surest proof of those priorities is in the budget.

Online: https://bit.ly/2xS2onj

___

Fare breaks are great, but SEPTA’s funding future still cloudy

The Philadelphia Inquirer

March 16

Mass transit advocates cheered last week when SEPTA announced a spending plan offering cheaper rides for many users of the system, which moves nearly half a million people daily around the Philadelphia region.

As outlined in SEPTA’s proposed $1.5 billion budget for fiscal year 2021, the changes include: holding base fares at $2.50; making first transfers free for many riders; and cutting fares for kids between 5 and 11 years old. The new fare schedule aims to boost ridership as the project to revamp the 125-route bus network and its connections with subways, trolleys, and Regional Rail lines gets rolling this year. Given the 2019 PEW study’s finding that using SEPTA is often more expensive than transit in comparable cities, especially for low-income people, the agency’s focus on equity is admirable and necessary.

SEPTA expects to make up the resulting $9 million annual revenue loss by cutting expenses elsewhere, without cutting service. But a far more significant budget concern looms: We’re less than two years away from the loss of $450 million in state funding for SEPTA that mostly comes from Pennsylvania Turnpike revenue, which is set to expire in 2022. That could put at risk SEPTA’s efforts to continue modernizing a 2,200-square-mile system that, flaws and all, is more essential to the economy of the city, the region, and the state than ever.

SEPTA derives 37% of its revenue from fares. After decades of political wrangling that pitted Philadelphia-area elected officials against the rest of Pennsylvania, state legislatures in 2007 and 2012 wisely moved to stabilize operational and capital funding - though bashing SEPTA’s need for state subsidies has long been a tradition in Harrisburg.

The 2012 legislation expires in 2022. Meaning that $450 million - an amount that’s helped double the agency’s capital budget - would have to come from the state’s general fund. This prospect is so unlikely that the transit agency and other stakeholders already are organized and lobbying to find alternatives. Among them: Fees for users of ride-sharing services like Uber, direct funding by the four suburban Pennsylvania counties served by SEPTA, congestion pricing, and other fees and taxes are under review by the group of stakeholders.

The Southeast Partnership for Mobility, a three-agency transportation collaborative group, is officially agnostic about what proposals are most feasible. But the report it released last May cites options that would generate revenue through new taxes and fees. Such legislation also would authorize Philadelphia and the four counties to issue bonds to fund SEPTA capital improvements.

Elected officials across Pennsylvania ought to recognize that capital improvements are not just essential for replacing antiquated infrastructure, such as the Crum Creek Viaduct in Delaware County. Modernizing the trolley system, redesigning the bus network, buying new rolling stock - including hybrid and electric buses - will help make SEPTA relevant for its ridership and, therefore, more likely to be economically sustainable. The improvements are an investment in capacity, and in an economic future that will depend on the mobility mass transit makes possible. When it comes to funding SEPTA, partisanship and parochialism ought to take a backseat.

Online: https://bit.ly/33qrvJu

___

What are essential businesses in Pa.?

Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

March 17

What does “essential” mean?

It’s a question everyone needs to ask after Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement Monday that essential businesses in Pennsylvania need to close in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We strongly urge nonessential businesses across the commonwealth to do their part by temporarily closing as we work to flatten the curve and protect the health and safety of all Pennsylvanians,” Secretary of Community and Economic Development Dennis Davin said in a statement released by the governor’s office.

Of course, there are businesses that the state sees as essential. Health care is at the top of that list. The tech services that make all the remote work being done possible. Grocery stores and gas stations. Banking and trash collection and agriculture.

That makes sense. If our world is a machine - like a car - then to keep it on the road, we need the absolute basics. The tires, the engine, the transmission, the brakes.

But we shouldn’t think of our entire workforce in terms of “essential” and “nonessential.” We are about to see in stark terms exactly how necessary those less-urgently-necessary jobs are - both for the people who do them and the people who depend upon them.

Within days, we will all probably be desperate for a pizza at our favorite local joint. A beer with friends. A movie with someone special. A concert so loud and crowded we feel the music more than we hear it.

We will have stocked our homes with enough pasta and canned goods to last weeks, but will hunger to take our kids to the Carnegie Science Center. PNC Park may have a lot of empty seats over a normal summer, but as we approach what should be baseball season, people will start to think wistfully of ballpark hot dogs.

No one has a nonessential job because our lives aren’t just about essentials. We need more than food, water, clothing and shelter. We need chipped ham and the Steelers and the morning paper and an evening glass of wine and birthday parties and holidays and other people to share it all.

And that’s reflected in our economy. Closing businesses will hurt us all - not just the businesses locking their doors. It means that people who can’t pay their bills won’t pay their bills, which affects people in a domino chain that shows how essential all those nonessential businesses are.

It isn’t going to be easy to just go with the stripped-down chassis of either our economy or our day-to-day lives. But it isn’t being done lightly or because it’s easy to strip out our morning coffee shop stop or cheering on the Penguins at a neighborhood sports bar.

“We understand that businesses are an economic driver throughout Pennsylvania, and a temporary closure will be a financial and community disruptor. DCED is committed to working with the business community to provide helpful resources for financial assistance,” said Davin.

It’s because the most essential part of our world and our economy are our people. We have to protect each other.

Online: https://bit.ly/2UgJzl3

___

