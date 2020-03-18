The number of pro-life Democrats are dwindling on Capitol Hill.

Rep. Dan Lipinski of Illinois became the latest casualty of the liberal push to remake the Democratic Party after Marie Newman declared victory over him in the state’s 3rd Congressional District primary race on Tuesday.

It gave the far-left activists their first scalp of the 2020 election cycle and means the next Congress could have only three remaining pro-life Democrats.

Waleed Shahid, spokesman for Justice Democrats, a liberal progressive group, celebrated Ms. Newman’s victory.

“Lipinski opposed Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, abortion, and even opposed a $15 min wage up until 2018,” Mr. Shahid said on Twitter. “He’s the third incumbent to lose to a @justicedems-backed primary challenger after @AOC and @AyannaPressley’s victories in 2018.”

Mr. Lipinski, an eight-term member of Congress, had voted with President Trump 25% of the time, according to FiveThirtyEight.com running analysis of votes.

Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts were among the high-profile liberal progressives that endorsed Ms. Newman, who tried and failed to defeat Mr. Lipinski in 2018.

Pro-life groups lamented the outcome.

“Congressman Lipinski has long been a profile in courage, bucking the sad trend of Democrat leaders vying to be the greatest advocate of abortion,” said Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the Susan B. Anthony List.

The other pro-life House Democrats are Reps. Henry Cueller of Texas, who survived a liberal primary challenge earlier this month, Colin Peterson of Minnesota and Ben McAdams of Utah.

