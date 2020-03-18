TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The state of Kansas issued strict quarantine mandates Wednesday for people who have traveled or had close contact with those with confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, part of an effort to limit community spread.

But community spread was inevitable. Lee Norman, the state’s health secretary, said five of 11 cases in Johnson County, a Kansas City suburb, are the result of community spread. Overall, the state’s number of cases of the virus ticked up to 21.

Because of the community transmission in Johnson County, health officials said those with mild symptoms will not be tested but instead advised to self-isolate. Testing will be limited to Johnson County residents who are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced it is now mandating 14-day home quarantine for Kansans who traveled to states with known widespread community transmission since Sunday; who recently visited four hard-hit counties in neighboring Colorado; who traveled on a cruise ship or internationally since Sunday; were previously told to quarantine because of travel to China, Italy, South Korea, Japan or Iran; or have been notified by public health officials that they have had close contact with someone with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19.

The Kansas City VA Medical Center reported that a veteran from Wyandotte County tested positive after visiting one of its clinics. He has been quarantined at home since March 12 and has not required hospitalization.

On Tuesday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order requiring financial institutions to suspend business and residential evictions until May 1 to help those financially affected by the spread of the virus.

The order came a day after Kelly ordered all of the state’s K-12 schools to close and to move lessons online for the rest of the spring semester. On Monday, she banned all gatherings of 50 or more people.

Douglas County, which includes Lawrence and the University of Kansas, on Wednesday prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people until April 1. Douglas County Health Officer Thomas Marcellino also ordered closure of restaurants, bars, night clubs and movie theaters effective Thursday through April 1.

Textron Aviation said Wednesday that it will furlough thousands of workers in Wichita and throughout the U.S. for four weeks. The workers will take the furloughs at various times between Monday and May 29, according to a news release. Company President and CEO Ron Draper said the decision will help the company protect its employees while continuing to serve its customers.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, and the vast majority recover. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Salter reported from O’Fallon, Missouri.

