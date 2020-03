The Housing and Urban Development Department is suspending all evictions and home foreclosures through the end of April due to the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump announced Wednesday.

Mr. Trump said HUD is “providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners” for anyone with housing through the agency. He made the announcement at the White House during a briefing with his coronavirus task force.

