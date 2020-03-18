Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first member of Congress to do so.

The Florida Republican said he developed a fever and headache on Saturday and has now been notified he has contracted the coronavirus.

“I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus,” he said in a statement.

The House finished up work early Saturday morning and sent lawmakers home, but Mr. Diaz-Balart said he self-quarantined in Washington to protect his wife back in Florida. She has pre-existing conditions that put her at high risk should she contract the virus.

Mr. Diaz-Balart did not say whether he knew from whom he contracted the disease.

More than a dozen members of the House and Senate had announced self-quarantines after being told they’d come in contact with someone who later tested positive.

Some staffers have revealed they have tested positive for the disease.

Offices across the Capitol complex have shut their doors amid the coronavirus crisis, though the Senate is still in session.

