Maryland records its first death from coronavirus, a Prince George’s County resident in his 60s who suffered from an underlying medical condition.

“It is with profound sadness that I announce the first death in Maryland as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. I ask all Marylanders to join me in praying for his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, in a press release.

“As we pray for his loved ones, I ask that we continue to pray for each other, for our state, and for our nation as we face this crisis together. We must use every possible resource at every level of government to save lives and keep people safe.”

The Republican governor said he will be holding a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. to announce additional action he will be taking to slow the spread of COVID-19.

