First lady Melania Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci will take part in public service messages aimed at informing Americans about how to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus.

The White House said Wednesday it’s joining with major media companies, digital platforms and the Ad Council to share “accurate and timely information directly to the American people” about social distancing, hygiene and mental health.

The announcements, known as PSAs, will direct people to coronavirus.gov, a centralized source of updated information on the crisis, according to a White House statement.

Fauci is the government’s top infectious disease expert. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams and other administration officials also will participate.

Media outlets are donating air time, with all content coordinated through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.