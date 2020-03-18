FAIRVIEW, N.J. (AP) - A single-car crash in northern New Jersey has left a man dead and the driver facing charges, authorities said.

The accident in Fairview occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. when the car struck a utility pole on Broad Street. A male passenger suffered undisclosed injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

It wasn’t clear if the driver, identified only as a 26-year-old West New York man, was injured in the crash. he has been charged with vehicular homicide and other offenses, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.