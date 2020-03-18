Roger Stone, a longtime Trump adviser recently sentenced to prison, has begun marketing personalized video messages for $50 a pop through the digital platform Cameo.

Stone recently launched a profile on Cameo, CNN first reported Tuesday, making him among the latest addition to a growing list of talent to offer videos through the service.

“This is Roger Stone, that’s right, the Roger Stone. And I’m right here on Cameo,” Stone says in a greeting video posted to his page on the platform. “So if you want a special greeting, say a birthday greeting or an anniversary greeting, maybe a special greeting for your club or organization, I’d love to hear from you.”

Launched in 2017, Cameo allows customers to order personalized video messages from the likes of athletes, entertainers and other celebrities that are then sent to recipients by email and text.

“Our mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences in the world,” Cameo explains on its website.

Stone, a longtime confidant to Mr. Trump, briefly served as an adviser to the president’s 2016 election campaign. He was arrested and charged last year as a result of the government’s investigation into Russian interference in the race and ultimately convicted by a trial jury on counts of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress.

U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentenced Stone in February to 40 months in prison, but he has remained free while challenging the verdict by alleging juror misconduct.

Stone, 67, did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

In joining Cameo, Stone has followed in the footsteps of several other individuals in Mr. Trump’s orbit who market personalized videos through the service. Corey R. Lewandowski, Mr. Trump’s former campaign manager, sells customized videos on Cameo for $55 each, while George Papadopoulos, another former member of Mr. Trump’s campaign convicted as a result of the government’s investigation into the race, offers clips for $45 apiece.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.