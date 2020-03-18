Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to pass the House coronavirus bill on Wednesday as his chairmen continue to craft a third package behind the scenes.

Mr. McConnell, Kentucky Republican, highlighted “shortcomings” he’s concerned about in the House’s relief package that extends benefits to workers hard hit by the virus, particularly the pressure on small businesses.

“This is a time for urgent bipartisan action,” he said. “In this case, I do not believe we should let perfection be the enemy of something that will help even a subset of workers.”

Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer slammed the Republican leadership for how Wednesday’s vote will unfold.

“First, we must dispose of a Republican amendment that would make a condition of the bill a requirement that the president terminates military operations in Afghanistan,” the New York Democrat said.

“In a time of national emergency, this Republican amendment is ridiculous,” he added.

Meanwhile looking ahead to the stimulus package, Mr. McConnell is dividing his senators to focus on different priorities for the next stimulus package: getting more money in the public’s pockets, shoring up public health resources and finding ways to support small businesses.

He highlighted that many small businesses across the nation are being shuttered to help enforce the social-distancing practices urged by health professionals.

Sens. Marco Rubio, chairman of the Senate Small Business Committee, and Susan Collins will unveil a $300 billion relief package for these hard-hit companies later Wednesday afternoon.

“So we’re going to pass the House’s bill, but its imperfections will make our more comprehensive package even more urgent,” Mr. McConnell said. “We aren’t leaving until we deliver it. The Senate will not leave small businesses behind.”

Mr. Schumer, however, is calling for Republicans to stop negotiating among themselves and include the White House, himself and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the talks.

“Secretary Mnuchin says he wants legislation passed by the end of the week. The McConnell process will not get us there,” he said.

Because of the heightened concern of spreading the virus among lawmakers and their staffs, senators will have a 30-minute window to vote, with the leader urging members not to congregate but instead practice social-distancing as they enter and leave the chamber.

