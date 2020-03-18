Stocks plummeted again Wednesday as the expanding economic harm from the coronavirus outweighed the response from Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,338 points, or 6.3%, to close at 19,898. The Dow did pare some of its intraday losses; at one point it was down more than 2,000 points.The S&P 500 fell 5.1%, at one point dropping more than 7% to trigger an automatic trading halt for the fourth time in two weeks. The Nasdaq plummeted 4.7%.

Falling oil prices contributed to the latest rout. Oil fell 24% to an 18-year low.

The markets remained volatile while Washington grapples with a relief plan for the coronavirus pandemic. The losses on Wednesday more than erased all of Tuesday’s gains, after the administration proposed a $1 trillion economic rescue plan.

