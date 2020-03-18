President Trump said he is invoking the Defense Production Act “just in case we need it” in the fight against the coronavirus that’s affecting all 50 states.

The Korean War-era law allows the government to expedite resources from certain industries, particularly in times of crisis. Experts say the U.S. is facing an equipment crunch for things such as ventilators or masks.

He’s also sending the USNS Comfort as a hospital ship to New York state and another ship to a location yet to be named.

Mr. Trump said he is expanding access to “self-swab” tests for the virus that would free up busy health professionals.

