President Trump said his proposed $1 trillion economic rescue package for the coronavirus will “help everybody” in the country.

“We have to help everybody,” Mr. Trump said at the White House. “It was nobody’s fault — certainly none of these companies that all of a sudden had no passengers, planes that had no passengers and cruise ships. They can’t be blamed for this. We want to keep those companies vibrant.”

He said the administration is still looking at direct payments to most Americans. Under the proposal, checks of $1,000 or more could be sent out to people around April 6 and again around May 18.

The cost to the government would be about $500 billion for the direct payments.

“We’re talked about those numbers, and we’re also moving those numbers in both directions,” the president said, cautioning that no decisions have been made.

