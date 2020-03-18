President Trump’s attempted truce with the media over his handling of the coronavirus outbreak has ended.

After several days of offering unusual praise of the media for covering him fairly, Mr. Trump on Wednesday blasted the press for coverage portraying him as taking the pandemic seriously too late.

“The Fake News new narrative is disgraceful & false!” Mr. Trump tweeted. “I always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously, and have done a very good job from the beginning, including my very early decision to close the ‘borders’ from China - against the wishes of almost all. Many lives were saved.”

He also cited his approval ratings, saying they were “not bad considering I get nothing but Fake & Corrupt News, day and night.”

On Tuesday, the president had sounded generally pleased with the press coverage of his response to the pandemic.

“We’re all in this together, including you, and we want to see fair press,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “And I tell you what: Generally speaking, I think it’s been — it’s been a great thing to see.”

On Monday, he said of the press, “I think a lot of the media actually has been very fair. I think people are pulling together on this.”

