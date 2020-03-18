President Trump announced his intention on Wednesday to nominate acting Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought to become the permanent head of the office.

Mr. Vought has served as the acting director of OMB since January 2019, when Mick Mulvaney left the post to become the president’s chief of staff. He is known as a fiscal conservative and is changing his title at a time of enormous fiscal challenges in the administration dealing with the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before serving in the administration, Mr. Vought spent nearly 20 years on Capitol Hill and in the public policy community. He served as the policy director for the House Republican Conference and as executive director of the Republican Study Committee.

He began his career working for Sen. Phil Gramm, Texas Republican, as a legislative aide.

Mr. Vought graduated from Wheaton College and earned a J.D. from the George Washington University Law School. He and his wife, Mary, have two daughters, Margaret Ella and Porter.

