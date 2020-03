President Trump on Wednesday said the U.S. will close its border with Canada to “non-essential” traffic as the world gets a handle on the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The 5,525-mile border is the longest one in the world between two countries.

