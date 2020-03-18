The U.S. Census Bureau said Wednesday it will halt its field operations due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Beginning today, in support of guidance on what we can all do to help slow the spread of coronavirus, 2020 Census field operations will be suspended for two weeks until April 1, 2020,” said Steven Dillingham, U.S. Census Bureau director. “The Census Bureau is taking this step to help protect the health and safety of the American public, Census Bureau employees, and everyone going through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions.”

Mr. Dillingham said census-takers would begin in “late May” visiting households that had not yet responded to the census. During the suspension of field operations, Mr. Dillingham said the bureau is going to evaluate its operations.

More than 11 million households had responded to the 2020 census as of Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Government officials are encouraging Americans to respond online at 2020Census.gov, by calling a phone number on mailed invitations, or by responding in writing after receiving a paper form in the mail.

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.